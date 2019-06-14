  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Museum of Art has so far this year added more than 70 contemporary and historic artworks to its broad collection.

BMA director Christopher Bedford said in a Thursday statement that the new acquisitions highlight the curatorial team’s vision in forging connections “across artists and movements within the museum’s collection.”

Additions include 19th Century prints by Italian art nouveau illustrator Manuel Orazi, a film by Cuban American artist Ana Mendieta, and a painting by contemporary American artist Mary Lovelace O’Neal.

Various new pieces were purchased with proceeds from last year’s auction of seven works by 20th-century artists, including Andy Warhol, to help diversify and contemporize its collection. Some historic additions were acquired as gifts.

The BMA has nearly 100,000 pieces, including the world’s largest holding of Henri Matisse’s creations.

