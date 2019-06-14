  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delaware, Delaware news, Fraud, Insurance Fraud

LINCOLN, DE (WJZ) — A Delaware woman was arrested on Thursday by Capitol Police for insurance fraud after she tried to take her mother’s life insurance, officials said.

The charges allege that Arlene Belfield, 51, of Lincoln, DE., pretending to be her terminally ill mother, contacted AAA Insurance by phone to obtain a $50,000 Life Insurance policy with the intent to defraud.

The charges allege that Belfield used her mother’s personal identifying information without her consent. Belfield attempted to collect the policy two days after her mother’s death, with the sole beneficiary of the policy Belfield.

After reviewing the claim, AAA Insurance suspected that an imposter submitted the application.

The Delaware Department of Insurance further alleges that Belfield knew that her mother’s death was imminent when she submitted the application to the insurance company.

She is charged with insurance fraud, identity theft, second-degree forgery and crime against a vulnerable adult.

She was arraigned and released on her recognizance.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s