CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Cecil County on Thursday.
The tornado touched down around 7 p.m. and was classified as an EF-1 with winds around 100 mph.
The tornado started at Elk Neck State Park in Cecil County. It ended in Hollywood Beach in Cecil County. The tornado lasted about eight minutes.
The path length of the tornado was 7.5 miles and had a path width of about one-third of a mile.
No injuries were reported during the tornado.