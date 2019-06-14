Comments
ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Detectives have arrested a 38-year-old man in the stabbing death of Thomas Eugene Hunt on Arncliff Road two weeks ago.
Investigation revealed that Derrick Paul Christopher, of the unit block of Goeller Avenue, 21221, was meeting with the victim for a narcotics transaction.
Courtesy: Baltimore County Police
Police said they argued, which led to Christopher stabbing Hunt in the upper body- killing him.
Christopher is held without bond pending trial on a first-degree murder charge.