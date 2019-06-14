  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anne Arundel County, Crime, Discount Convenience, Local TV, Lothian, Maryland News, Robbery

LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in a convenience store robbery in Lothian from April.

Keyshawn Brandon Hudson, 21, of Dunkirk, Md., is charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft of $100 to under $1,500.


Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

Officers responded to the Discount Convenience on Southern Maryland Boulevard for a report of a robbery on April 19 at around 5:45 p.m.

Hudson reportedly entered the establishment, implied he had a weapon and stole cash before fleeing the scene, police said.

Detectives identified Hudson as the suspect and was arrested Thursday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s