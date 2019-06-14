Comments
LOTHIAN, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have arrested a man in a convenience store robbery in Lothian from April.
Keyshawn Brandon Hudson, 21, of Dunkirk, Md., is charged with robbery, second-degree assault and theft of $100 to under $1,500.
Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police
Officers responded to the Discount Convenience on Southern Maryland Boulevard for a report of a robbery on April 19 at around 5:45 p.m.
Hudson reportedly entered the establishment, implied he had a weapon and stole cash before fleeing the scene, police said.
Detectives identified Hudson as the suspect and was arrested Thursday.