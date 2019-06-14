BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young will participate in a historic bill signing on Saturday.
Mayor Young will be signing on the Pride Main Stage for Bill 19-0385 which requires all single-occupancy restrooms in the City of Baltimore to be gender-inclusive. This will be the first-ever bill signing to take place at Baltimore Pride.
“As a city, Baltimore continues to show its intention of being a city that is safe, welcoming and inclusive for all communities,” said Mayor Young. “This law will ensure that any place in Baltimore with a single-stall restroom is welcoming of all people of any gender. Thank you to Councilman Zeke Cohen and the LGBTQ Commission for leading this effort.”
On Tuesday, June 11th, the Baltimore City Council passed the bill, which will go into effect 90 days after it is signed into law.
The bill requires clear, gender-inclusive signage for all publicly accessible, single occupancy restrooms in Baltimore.
Examples of gender-inclusive signage include, “All Gender,” “Gender Inclusive,” “Gender Neutral,” or simply, “Restroom.” The bill applies to publicly- and privately-owned establishments.
The Fairness for All Marylanders Act, passed in 2014, already prohibits gender-based discrimination in public accommodations statewide, including single occupancy restrooms regardless of posted signage.
Philadelphia, New York City and Washington, D.C. have implemented similar ordinances.
You can download and read the full bill here.