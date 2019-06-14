BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are on the lookout for a man they said attacked a familiar face in northwest Baltimore.

The victim is known as “The Running Man.”

His real name is Keith Boissiere who has been running 20 miles every day for the past 30 years; however, a frightening encounter during a run left him bruised and beaten.

“He didn’t have a stick at first, but he punched me and knocked me down, and then he went and picked up a stick somewhere on the side of the road and started beating me with it,” Boissiere said.

During the encounter, two women stopped their car to help Boissiere, an act that he said helped save his life.

“Two girls in a car stopped and told me real quick to jump in, and so I jumped in their car and that’s what saved me because he was going to finish me off,” Boissiere said.

The 66-year-old from Trinidad runs every day to help his chronic kidney disease. He also had two siblings who died from heart disease.

Boissiere has been attacked while running before, but he said that he refuses to let that stop him.

A Facebook page that follows “Running Man” posted about the attack, saying in part: “This doesn’t make any sense, Baltimore. Attacked again and just for being liked and loved by so many.”

“I was upset because he doesn’t bother anybody, and for some guy to jump on the guy just running down the street at his age is just bad,” an area resident said.

Police said that no arrests have been made, but for Boissiere, he said the attack will not stop him from doing what he loves.

“I want to keep on running,” he said. “I want to finish my run. I want to do my run. I don’t like to start my run and not finish.”

Boissiere is the recipient of an award from Baltimore City Council for inspiring other Baltimore neighborhoods. He said he appreciates all the love and support he has gotten.