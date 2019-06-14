  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Prince George's County Police, Shooting, Talkers

FAIRMOUNT HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police are investigating the murder of a transgender woman who was shot and killed Thursday night.

Police were called to the 600 block of 59th Ave. around 11:55 p.m. for the report of an unresponsive female on the sidewalk.

The victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Prince George’s County Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Zoe Spears of Eastern Ave. in northeast Washington D.C.

Detectives are currently working to establish a motive and identify the suspect(s).

