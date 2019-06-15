Comments
HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Friday night when the vehicle they were in flipped off of Route 295 onto the westbound lanes of Route 100 in Hanover.
Maryland State Police said a Honda CRV and a Honda Civic collided around 10:30 p.m. as both were headed south on Route 295. The CRV went off of the road.
Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies said in an email Saturday morning that witnesses reported the vehicle landing upside down in the westbound lanes of Route 100. Davies said that a male driver and female passenger died at the scene.
Police identified the driver as Brad Ferrier, 59, and the passenger as Linda Carter-Ferrier, 60, of Severn.