  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMPaid Program
    5:30 PMHouseSmarts with Lou Manfredini
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Anne Arundel County, crash, Fatal Accident, Local TV, Talkers

HANOVER, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Friday night when the vehicle they were in flipped off of Route 295 onto the westbound lanes of Route 100 in Hanover.

Maryland State Police said a Honda CRV and a Honda Civic collided around 10:30 p.m. as both were headed south on Route 295. The CRV went off of the road.

Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies said in an email Saturday morning that witnesses reported the vehicle landing upside down in the westbound lanes of Route 100. Davies said that a male driver and female passenger died at the scene.

Police identified the driver as Brad Ferrier, 59, and the passenger as Linda Carter-Ferrier, 60, of Severn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s