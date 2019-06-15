



The FBI Baltimore Violent Crimes Task Force is searching for four bank robbers who they have named “The Mod Squad.”

Investigators believe the group is responsible for a series of bank robberies in the Baltimore region that started on March 26th of this year.

The Task Force named the group “The Mod Squad” because they appear younger than the usual bank robbery crews. They say the group uses a variety of clothing styles and sunglasses.

During the 11 robberies some of the suspects would enter the bank branches while another would be a lookout positioned in the vestibule or lobby. The suspects would then approach the teller and present a demand note to bank employees.

Once the robbers get the money from the tellers the suspects would then flee in a variety of vehicle types.

Fortunately to date there have not been any injuries as a result of any of the robberies.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspects in the robberies.

“The Mod Squad” is believed to be responsible for the following 11 bank robberies:

3/26/19

Bank of Glen Burnie, Severn, MD

3/29/19

Old Line Bank, Arbutus, MD

3/29/19

Shore United Bank, Arbutus, MD

4/4/19

BB&T, Baltimore City (Harbor East), MD

4/4/19

Chesapeake Bank of MD, Carney, MD

4/11/19

Farmers and Merchants Bank, Owings Mills, MD

4/11/19

BB&T, Pikesville, MD

6/6/19

Old Line Bank, Arbutus, MD

6/11/19

Howard Bank, Baltimore City (Remington), MD

6/12/19

First National Bank, Catonsville, MD

