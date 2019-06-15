  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore Street, MTA bus, self inflicted, Shooting


BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police are investigating a possible self-inflicted shooting that occurred Friday night on an MTA bus.

Officers were called to the 100 block of E. Baltimore Street for a report of a shooting.  When officers arrived they found a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment and his condition is not known at this time.

Investigators believe the subject was riding the MTA bus when he possibly shot himself in the leg.

Detectives are processing evidence from the scene including looking for witnesses and reviewing surveillance cameras in the area.

Any witnesses are asked to call Baltimore City Police at 410-396-2411.

