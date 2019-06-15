Comments
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that left one person dead in Prince George’s County on Saturday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of Church Road and Fairview Vista Drive around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck.
When police arrived, they found a male who was hit by a car while crossing the road.
Despite life saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at an area hospital shortly after the accident.
The driver involved in the accident did remain on the scene.
This investigation is still ongoing.