BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fire that tore through the Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys Saturday caused significant damage to the building and forced the school to cancel its final week of classes.

In a message on its website, the school said all remaining school days and year-end activities are cancelled.

Summer school will begin at their new location on July 10.

Officials tell WJZ firefighters saw heavy flames coming from the building when they arrived around 9 p.m. Saturday to battle the blaze.

Crews Battle Fire At Baltimore Collegiate School For Boys

No injuries have been reported.

In a post on their Facebook page Friday, school officials warned of a potential gas leak at the building and canceled classes. Officials have not yet said if the gas leak and the fire may be connected.

