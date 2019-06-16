BOWIE, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy from Bowie was killed after being hit by a car while crossing the street Saturday afternoon.
First responders were called to Church Road and Fairview Vista Drive around 1:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving a pedestrian.
Prince George’s County Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Police said Kamal Nashid was jogging when he ran into the crosswalk before southbound traffic on Church Road had stopped. He crossed one lane in front of a red pickup truck before being hit by a car in the second lane.
Nashid was pronounced dead at a hospital a short time later.
The driver that hit him remained at the scene; the driver of the red truck did not. Police are hoping to the truck’s driver to help their investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.