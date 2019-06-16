Baltimore, MD (WJZ) — Maryland State Police arrested a police impersonator who attempted to conduct a traffic stop on I-695 last night.
Around 8:30p.m. on Saturday evening a trooper on the outer loop of I-695 at Green Spring Avenue observed a 2012 black and white Chevy Impala with blue and white flashing lights attempting to make a traffic stop on a gray Honda Accord.
The Trooper pulled behind the Impala and immediately made contact with impersonating police officer later identified as 54-year-old Timothy Ervin Trivett of Yorktown, Virginia.
Trivett was wearing what appeared to be police equipment, body armor and a uniform. The trooper arrested the man and he has been charged with impersonating a police officer and multiple handgun charges.
Trivett was processed at the Baltimore County Detention Center and has been released on an unsecured bond.
