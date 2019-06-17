CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will compete for a $500,000 grand-prize on the 21st season of Big Brother. Season 21’s cast boasts a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a Broadway performer, a petroleum engineer and a therapist, among others. CBS’ summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes, starting with a two-night premiere Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Julie Chen Moonves also returns as host.
CBS All Access subscribers will be treated to an exclusive opportunity to meet the Houseguests before anyone else via live stream during their first interviews this morning at 8:00 AM, PT/11:00 AM, ET. CBS All Access subscribers can watch the live stream online at CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.
The 16 new Houseguests below will each spend their summer competing for $500,000:
Holly Allen (31)
Hometown: Lander, Wyo.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Wine Safari Guide
David Alexander (29)
Hometown: Atlanta
Current City: Atlanta
Occupation: Photographer
Nicole Anthony (24)
Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.
Current City: Long Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Preschool Aide
Tommy Bracco (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.
Occupation: Broadway Dancer
Kathryn Dunn (29)
Hometown: Irving, Texas
Current City: Dallas, Texas
Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive
Kemi Faknule (25) (pronounce Kem-ee Fah-coo-nel-ee)
Hometown: Elkridge, Md.
Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.
Occupation: Marketing Strategist
Cliff Hogg III (53)
Hometown: Houston
Current City: Houston
Occupation: Petroleum Engineer
Ovi Kabir (22) (pronounced Oh-vee Kah-beer)
Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.
Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: College Student
Nick Maccarone (27) (pronounced Mac-ah-rohn)
Hometown: Sewell, N.J.
Current City: Sewell, N.J.
Occupation: Therapist
Jack Matthews (28)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Tampa, Fla.
Occupation: Fitness Trainer
Jackson Michie (23) (pronounced Mickey)
Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Server
Jessica Milagros (30ish) (pronounced Me-law-gross)
Hometown: Chicago
Current City: Oak Park, Ill.
Occupation: Model
Christie Murphy (28)
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Keyport, N.J.
Occupation: Boutique Owner
Sam Smith (31)
Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.
Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.
Occupation: Truck Driver
Analyse Talvera (22) (pronounced Ah-nah-lease Tah-la-vera)
Hometown: Northridge, Calif.
Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.
Occupation: College Soccer Star
Isabella Wang (22)
Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.
Current City: Los Angeles
Occupation: Public Health Analyst
Details about the house and some of this season’s new twists will be announced shortly.
Following the Tuesday, June 25th and Wednesday, June 26th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) two-night premiere, Big Brother will air on Sunday June 30th (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, July 10th the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM), with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8:00 PM. The first live eviction airs Wednesday, July 3rd, only on CBS. Check your local listings for more information.