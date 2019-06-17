



Howard County residents now have 258 more opportunities every day for an appointment to get the federally mandated REAL ID.

Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford and the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration officially opened its newest customer service space, at an office in the Columbia Business Center adjacent to the MVA Columbia Branch.

The new Columbia Annex is available for customers who make REAL ID appointments.

According to an MDOT release, the annex can provide 2,133 REAL ID appointments weekly.

“MDOT MVA is bringing more choices, convenience, and jobs to Howard County with the Columbia Annex office space,” said Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford. “I’m pleased to be here to welcome the newest addition of the MDOT MVA to my neighborhood.”

The new space includes 11 additional stations for transactions, the release said, and more than 20 new positions were created to assist with REAL ID transactions.

“At MDOT MVA, we are committed to providing premier customer service to the residents of Maryland and finding innovative ways to make their experience simple and efficient,” said Chrissy Nizer, MDOT MVA Administrator. “I encourage citizens to look up your REAL ID status, and if necessary, collect your documents and make an appointment to come see us in Columbia or a branch nearest to you – we’ll see you within 15 minutes, guaranteed.”

The Columbia MDOT MVA branch is located at 6490 Dobbin Road, a short way down the road from the main branch.

Hours for both offices are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Saturday hours are 8 a.m. to noon for driver’s license services only, including providing REAL ID documents for both identification cards and driver’s licenses.

People can use the MVA Lookup Tool, to determine if they are REAL ID compliant.