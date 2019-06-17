GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A teenage victim in Glen Burnie reported that a substitute teacher at their school had engaged in sexual activities with him, as well as supplied him alcohol, police said Monday.

The victim, a student at North County High School and the Center of Applied Technologies North in Severn said that he and the teacher exchanged phone numbers in May.

Anne Arundel County substitute teacher Alexis Mercedes Boberg, 25, of Severn, exchanged phone numbers with him and would meet the victim off of school property at various locations throughout the month, the victim said.



Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Police

It was then when Boberg supplied the minor with alcohol and engaged in sexual activities, police said.

On June 5, detectives executed a search warrant at Boberg’s address. Numerous items were taken into police custody, and through witness interviews and evidence, detectives then got an arrest warrant on Friday.

It charged Boberg with two counts of fourth-degree sex offense with a person in a position of authority along with one count of consuming an alcoholic beverage while on public property.

On Monday at around 11:30 a.m., Boberg turned herself into the Western District Police Station in Odenton where she was taken into custody without incident.

The Anne Arundel County School Board immediately removed Boberg from having any further contact with children when they were notified of the allegation.

As the investigation continues the Anne Arundel County Police is urging any other victims or anyone with information on this incident to contact the Anne Arundel County Child Abuse Unit at 410-222-4733. You can also remain anonymous by calling the Anne Arundel County Tip Line 410-222-4700 or Metro Crime Stoppers.