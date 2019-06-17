  • WJZ 13On Air

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — Legal help is available for people who are trying to have criminal records expunged for less-serious crimes under a 2016 Maryland law.

A Clean Slate Clinic is being held Monday in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Legal professionals are scheduled to be on hand to help navigate people through what can be a difficult process.

People who have been charged crimes such as littering, possessing drug paraphernalia or disturbing the peace can be eligible to have their criminal records expunged under the Maryland law. The records can make it harder for people to get jobs and can stand in the way of obtaining house or social services.

Montgomery County Councilman Tom Hucker is co-sponsoring the clinic with Maryland Legal Aid.

