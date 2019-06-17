WJZ WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Watch In Effect For Eastern Md. Until 11 p.m.
GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A Waldorf man pleaded guilty Monday to a federal bribery charge after he was accused of changing urinalysis results for those on federal probation and supervised release in exchange for bribes.

Michael Andre Brown, 47, was an employee at a Camp Springs company that provided drug and alcohol testing services. He admitted to accepting cash payments between December 2018 and February 2019 in exchange for falsely reporting failing drug and alcohol tests as passing.

He faces up to 10 years in prison for bribery.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 28.

