ST. MARGARETS, MD. (WJZ) — Two workers were injured early Monday morning while performing trash pickups in St. Margarets, Anne Arundel County Police said.
At around 7:46 a.m., officers responded to a call on Pleasant Plains Road near Weems Farm Road. Officers learned when they arrived that it was a motor vehicle crash involving a trash truck owned by MGB Leasing contracted for residential trash pickup.
The truck was southbound on Pleasant Plains Road with two workers riding on the back platforms picking up trash.
The driver attempted to give northbound traffic more room by moving to the right edge of the lane when his right side rear tires slipped off the roadway, police said.
The truck then glanced off a utility pole that struck the right back passenger, knocking him off the truck