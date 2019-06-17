  • WJZ 13On Air

PARKVILLE, Md.

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a car crash in Parkville.

Officials said fire fighters responded to Perring Parkway and Putty Hill Ave. around 10:12 p.m. Sunday. Once they arrived, they saw a two vehicle crash with one victim trapped. Crews used “special rescue tools” to free the trapped driver.

Officials said two patients were transported from the scene.

One, a 29-year-old man, was taken to shock trauma in serious condition. The second, a 20-year-old man, was taken to Sinai Trauma Center in stable condition.

Baltimore County Police are investigating the incident.

