BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in a series of burglaries in the areas of Harford Square and the Windsor Valley apartments.

The suspect, later identified as Irijah Hananiah Harris, 18, of the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive, stole electronics, jewelry, and loose change or money.

In one case, a dirt bike was stolen, in another, a senior citizen’s 2019 Ford Fiesta was stolen.

Because of the increase in burglaries in such a short amount of time, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols in the area and patrolled to locate Harris.

A home security system caught a photo of a potential suspect during these efforts, police said.

On June 12, deputies found the stolen Ford Fiesta, and while securing the vehicle, they saw a man walking in the area that matched the suspect’s description.

After chasing him on foot, police detained Harris and executed a search and seizure warrant at his home.

Several items were recovered, and Harris was charged and taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Between May 19 and June 11, the following items were stolen:

2016 VW Bug, left running and unattended. When the owner returned outside, the car was gone.

Various electronics

2006 Honda dirt bike.

Jewelry

Push mower

Credit cards

2019 Ford Fiesta