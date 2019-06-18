  • WJZ 13On Air

BEL AIR, Md.

BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in a series of burglaries in the areas of Harford Square and the Windsor Valley apartments.

The suspect, later identified as Irijah Hananiah Harris, 18, of the 1300 block of Harford Square Drive, stole electronics, jewelry, and loose change or money.

Courtesy: Harford County Sheriff’s Office

In one case, a dirt bike was stolen, in another, a senior citizen’s 2019 Ford Fiesta was stolen.

Because of the increase in burglaries in such a short amount of time, deputies with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols in the area and patrolled to locate Harris.

A home security system caught a photo of a potential suspect during these efforts, police said.

On June 12, deputies found the stolen Ford Fiesta, and while securing the vehicle, they saw a man walking in the area that matched the suspect’s description.

After chasing him on foot, police detained Harris and executed a search and seizure warrant at his home.

Several items were recovered, and Harris was charged and taken to the Harford County Detention Center where he is being held without bond.

Between May 19 and June 11, the following items were stolen:

  • 2016 VW Bug, left running and unattended. When the owner returned outside, the car was gone.
  • Various electronics
  • 2006 Honda dirt bike.
  • Jewelry
  • Push mower
  • Credit cards
  • 2019 Ford Fiesta

The investigation is still ongoing and detectives are working to determine if Harris is connected to any other similar cases in the area.

Anyone with information, or who may be a victim of a similar crime, is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442.

