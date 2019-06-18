BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is joining attorneys general in 22 other states in calling for additional grants and bipartisan legislation to address election security ahead of the 2020 elections.
The 23 Democratic attorneys general sent a letter to several key senators asking Congress to provide additional election security grants as well as passing legislation and creating cybersecurity and audit standards for election systems.
In a news release, Frosh accused the Trump administration of not taking enough action to prevent foreign interference in U.S. elections.
“Without fair elections, there is no democracy. I urge Congress to step in to ensure that no one is able to hijack our elections ever again,” he said.
In their letter, the attorneys general cited reports that Russia researched and targeted election infrastructure in all 50 states, including installing malware on a voting systems software company used in eight states, as justification for the additional focus on security.