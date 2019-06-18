Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a fatal accident Tuesday night.
The accident involved a motorcycle and an MTA Bus in the 1300 block of S. Monroe Street, according to police.
Police were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. They discovered the motorcycle was traveling northbound when it collided with the MTA Bus.
Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the bus was not injured. No passengers were on the MTA Bus at the time of the accident, according to police.
Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.
