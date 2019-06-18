WJZ Weather:Severe Thunderstorm Watches Across Maryland Until 10 PM
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMFBI
    10:00 PMBlood & Treasure
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Accident, Baltimore News, crash, Local TV, Motorcycle accident, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating after a fatal accident Tuesday night.

The accident involved a motorcycle and an MTA Bus in the 1300 block of S. Monroe Street, according to police.

Police were called to the scene around 6:20 p.m. They discovered the motorcycle was traveling northbound when it collided with the MTA Bus.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the bus was not injured. No passengers were on the MTA Bus at the time of the accident, according to police.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this incident.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    June 18, 2019 at 9:08 pm

    Motorcycle or a dirt bike?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s