WJZ Weather:Severe Thunderstorm Watches Across Maryland Until 10 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Target is expanding its drive-up service to more stores throughout Maryland– including the Baltimore region.

The service lets customers purchase items in the Target app and opt for same-day pickup, according to the popular store chain.

Shoppers will drive to the designated spot in the store parking lot and an employee will deliver their order within minutes.

You can enjoy drive-up service at locations in Baltimore, Aberdeen, Bowie, Columbia, Easton, Gaithersburg, Hyattsville, Silver Spring.

Not sure if your local Target qualifies? Check out specific locations here.

 

