BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the threat of severe weather today, the Baltimore area has been a favored location to miss most of it!
Showers and thunderstorms did impact southern areas and the Eastern Shore but stayed just south of the city.
Tomorrow, we will again see the chance of yet more storm and shower activity as temperatures will hold in the low 80’s.
Thursday is shaping up to be the volatile day this week, as a cold front will be crossing the region, and is likely to cause widespread outbreaks of storms. But have no fear, the weekend will be drier and more pleasant than any day this week! Bob Turk