BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Welcome to the “steam bath” of August in mid late June. Walking out the door it did not take one second to feel it. No gripes, none. I can dress for this and I do not have to shovel it. Showers and thunderstorms, again, in our forecast. and will be again tomorrow and Thursday. The forecast, while not all that great is still on track for high pressure to dive into the Mid-Atlantic and clear us out by Friday afternoon and through the weekend. (We will talk about the weekend more tomorrow. It will not be perfect but it will be nothing like today. And yesterday. And tomorrow. And Thursday.)

This mornings “steam bath” was kinda like the first snow of the year. Something that gets your attention. We have had humid days but not from the get go humidity around 95%. As I said August feel this June 18th. 72 hours from the start of Summer 2019. Just “Swingin’, and sweatin’!” Make it a good one, and be safe.

MB!