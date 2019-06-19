  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    9:00 PMNCIS: The Cases They Can't Forget
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore City Police, Baltimore News, Crime, Local TV, Shooting, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man injured in west Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a Baltimore City Fire Station in the 1500 block of West Lafayette Ave. around 4:21 p.m.

When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

The victim was immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Western District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s