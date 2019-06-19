Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a shooting left one man injured in west Baltimore on Tuesday afternoon.
Police were notified of a walk-in shooting victim at a Baltimore City Fire Station in the 1500 block of West Lafayette Ave. around 4:21 p.m.
When police arrived, they found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
The victim was immediately taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Western District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.