Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Jockey Club is asking for nearly $4.5 million from the state as reimbursement for improvements at Laurel Park Racetrack.
This comes in the middle of a debate between Jockey Club executives who want to move the Preakness out of Baltimore.
But City lawmakers are viewing this request as part of a strategy by the Jockey Club and its parent company, the Stronach Group, to move the Preakness to Laurel because of the deteriorating conditions at Pimlico Race Course.
The Maryland Racing Commission is scheduled next week to consider the Jockey Club’s request to be reimbursed for half of the $8.7 million it spent in 2018 on Laurel Park improvements.