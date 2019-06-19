  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have confirmed new information in regard to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday night.

Police tell WJZ that the motorcycle involved in a deadly crash with an MTA Bus was reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County.

The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of South Monroe Street.

Baltimore City Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident 

Investigators said that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the incident.

The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

