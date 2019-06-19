Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have confirmed new information in regard to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday night.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police have confirmed new information in regard to a fatal motorcycle accident on Tuesday night.
Police tell WJZ that the motorcycle involved in a deadly crash with an MTA Bus was reported stolen out of Anne Arundel County.
The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday night in the 1300 block of South Monroe Street.
Baltimore City Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Accident
Investigators said that the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.
No one else was hurt in the incident.
The investigation into the crash is still ongoing.