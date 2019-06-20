BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Public Works responded to complaints about water outages at Poe Homes in Baltimore on Thursday, publicly addressing it on Twitter after users complained to city councilmen.

DPW said a contractor in the area is installing a fix for the broken 20″ valve that’s caused a water outage in the Poe Homes, and that they have staged bottled water for those living in the affected areas to drink, as well as cooking needs and flushing.

They also said they are installing a temporary 6″ water supply line for the community.

A Twitter user in the area publicly spoke out about what they believed to be a lack of response from the City, mentioning City Councilman Eric Costello on Twitter, asking why they had been without water since Monday.

@CouncilmanETC why has POE HOMES been without water since Monday? This is ludicrous!!! — Jamais E. Burts (@ShesDopeLLC) June 20, 2019

Councilman Costello responded asking if anyone had contacted Councilman John Bullock, who represents the area where Poe Homes is located.

Have you contacting Councilman @docbullock who represents Poe Homes? I would imagine it is some type of @BaltimoreDPW water infrastructure issue if that is in fact the case. — Eric Costello (@CouncilmanETC) June 20, 2019

The other councilman confirmed this theory, saying there is a water main break in the area.

Unfortunately the disruption is due to a water main break. City is still working to restore full service. — John Bullock (@docbullock) June 20, 2019

Baltimore Department of Public Works addressed the issue later Thursday, saying that the contractor in charge had been notified and were working on fixing the issue.

The contractor has been notified to fix a broken valve. They'll be on it today. Apologies for this disruption. https://t.co/UTxhcr92zX — BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) June 20, 2019

They explained that crews had responded earlier this week to a break in the area, but it wasn’t until later this week that the extent of the problem with the failed valve was discovered.

“Some repairs are more complex than others,” DPW tweeted.