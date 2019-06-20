  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Harford County, home renovation, Local TV, renovation, Talkers, Whiteford

WHITEFORD, Md. (WJZ) — A Whiteford home undergoing a renovation suffered more than $100,000 in damage after a fire broke out Wednesday morning, the state fire marshal’s office said.

Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street just before 9:30 a.m. after a neighbor discovered the fire.

It took 70 firefighters an hour to get the two-alarm blaze under control.

The cause is believed to be accidental as a result of a number of rags in a hallway spontaneously combusting.

The fire caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 to its contents.

No injuries were reported.

Courtesy: Office of the State Fire Marshal

