Comments
WHITEFORD, Md. (WJZ) — A Whiteford home undergoing a renovation suffered more than $100,000 in damage after a fire broke out Wednesday morning, the state fire marshal’s office said.
Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Chestnut Street just before 9:30 a.m. after a neighbor discovered the fire.
It took 70 firefighters an hour to get the two-alarm blaze under control.
The cause is believed to be accidental as a result of a number of rags in a hallway spontaneously combusting.
The fire caused $100,000 in damage to the structure and another $5,000 to its contents.
No injuries were reported.