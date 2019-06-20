Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles will welcome back Mike Mussina for a ceremonial first pitch next Sunday in celebration of his upcoming induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame later this summer.
Mussina, 50, played 18 seasons from 1991-2008, including his first 10 seasons with the Orioles.
Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles
He’s a five-time American League All-Star– all in Baltimore– and he won seven Gold Gloves, including four with the Orioles.
Mussina will be formally inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame during ceremonies in Cooperstown, NY on Sunday, July 21 at 1:30 p.m., along with two other former Orioles, Harold Baines and Lee Smith, in addition to Roy Halladay, Edgar Martinez and Mariano Rivera.