EDGEWOOD, Md. (WJZ) — Police have identified and arrested a suspect in a stabbing in Edgewood over the weekend.
The stabbing occurred at around 9:47 p.m. Saturday night when deputies responded to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center for a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they were told the assault happened in the 500 block of Crownwood Court in Edgewood. After the assault, family members took the victim, identified as Derik William Jackson, 28, of Owings Mills, to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.
He was then taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for further treatment. Police said at this time his injuries are not life-threatening.
Police said this was a targeted assault that happened during an altercation involving multiple people at the scene. After the altercation, Jackson realized he was seriously injured and went to the hospital. The suspect fled from the scene.
The suspect was identified as Sylvester Prioleau, Jr., 30, of the 2000 block of Hanson Road in Edgewood.
Police issued a warrant for his arrest on June 19 and that same evening he was arrested without incident.
Prioleau is charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault and other related charges.
He is currently being held without bail at the Harford County Detention Center.