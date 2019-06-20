Comments
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJZ) — UNFI is recalling its 10-ounce packages of frozen Woodstock Organic Grilled Red Peppers that have the potential to be contaminated with listeria.
The peppers were sold nationwide, with affected items marked with UPC code 4256301714, lot 60B and an expiration date of April 2020.
Routine testing by the Rhode Island Department of Health found listeria present in the recalled lot.
Listeria organisms can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems, as well as miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women.
Customers who purchased the peppers are urged to throw them away.
So far, no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled items.