  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Attempted Murder, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Shootings, Crime, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting in NE Baltimore earlier this week, police say.

Following a dispute, on June 18, at around 2:45 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot in the shoulder in the 5300 block of Sinclair Lane.

Drashawn Alexander, of the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue was arrested and charged with first-degree murder a day later, in connection with the case, police said.

Courtesy: Baltimore Police

The victim is expected to make a full recovery. Alexander was taken to Central Booking where he is on a no-bail status.

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    June 21, 2019 at 1:05 pm

    Will the other inmates give him a new hairdo. Make him look real pretty

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s