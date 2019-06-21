Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting in NE Baltimore earlier this week, police say.
Following a dispute, on June 18, at around 2:45 p.m., a 17-year-old male was shot in the shoulder in the 5300 block of Sinclair Lane.
Drashawn Alexander, of the 5000 block of Truesdale Avenue was arrested and charged with first-degree murder a day later, in connection with the case, police said.
The victim is expected to make a full recovery. Alexander was taken to Central Booking where he is on a no-bail status.
Will the other inmates give him a new hairdo. Make him look real pretty