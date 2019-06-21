Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have arrested a man for a shooting that injured another man Monday night in West Baltimore.
26–year-old Dwayne Thornton of the 1900 block of Penrose Avenue, is charged with first degree attempted murder. He has been denied bail.
Police responded to the Bon Secour Hospital to investigate a walk-in shooting victim suffering from gunshot wounds to the neck and arm.
The 35-year-old man said he was shot in an alley off of the 3600 block of N. Monroe Street and went to the hospital.
Shooting detectives responded and after an investigation identified the suspect and got an arrest warrant for Thornton.
He was arrested at around 5:30 p.m. on June 19.