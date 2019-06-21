FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police made three arrests for a shots fired incident on Thursday evening.

The Frederick Police Department received a call for reported shots fired in the 1400 block of Taney Avenue.

Officers that arrived at the scene located several witnesses and several vehicles that had been struck by bullets.

Officers also located a second scene where gunfire had recently occurred, at the south end of the Frederick Shopping Center at 1305 West Seventh Street.

Officers, detectives and crime scene technicians worked together to conduct witness interviews and to search for and collect evidence in the area.

During surveillance, detectives saw several males in the area of a car.

Robert Shirley, 19, of Frederick, ran from officers but was apprehended after a foot chase. Evidence recovered from Shirley, as well as witness accounts, linked him to the car which was stolen.

He was arrested for motor vehicle theft.

About an hour after the initial call, the staff at Frederick Memorial Hospital called the Frederick Police Department to report that a juvenile male victim had arrived at the emergency department with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.

Detectives arrived at the hospital to investigate how he had been shot. Detectives determined that the juvenile male had been shot during the incident near Taney Avenue and West Seventh Street.

Through the preliminary investigation, detectives were able to identify several persons involved in the shots fired incident. Officers located, arrested and charged Shirley, Kion Parker, 16, of Frederick, and Curtis Smith, 17, of Frederick.

The arrestees are currently at Frederick County Adult Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.