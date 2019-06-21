  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Allegany County Animal Shelter, Cumberland, Dogs, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


ALLEGANY COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Allegany County Animal Shelter is asking for donations to help a family of dogs that were found tied to a guardrail Friday morning.

A Good Samaritan discovered the dog– with nine babies– tied to a guardrail in Allegany County earlier Friday morning and called Allegany County Animal Shelter for help.

One of their animal control officers was flagged over by the Good Samaritan and they rescued the family and they are now safe in the shelter.

The animal shelter says if anyone would like to help, they are looking for donations of puppy food, blankets, and disinfectant cleaning products.

They said donations toward vet care is also appreciated.

If you would like to donate, click here.  A GuideStar account has also been taking donations.

