BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Two weeks after his murder, friends and family said goodbye to Baltimore comedian and former college athlete Gerald Brown.

Gunned down in West Baltimore, police are still searching for his killer, during what has been a deadly month in the City so far.

Baltimore has seen more than 20 murders this month– Brown’s included. Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said earlier this week that enough is enough.

Newspaper clippings highlighted Brown’s early years as a star athlete on display Friday morning, where his family and friends streamed into a northwest Baltimore church to celebrate Brown’s life– cut short by gunfire two weeks ago.

“He was a great dad. He was a great young man, also, when he first met my goddaughter,”

Brown was a father of three, and a stand-out basketball player, first at Frederick Douglass High School and then Loyola College.

He was also a comedian, nicknamed “Gee Songz,”

The 34-year-old was shot on Forest Park Avenue in West Baltimore on June 7, his killer is still on the loose, as police rush to keep up with murder investigations and reports of shootings across Baltimore.

The city has seen more than 140 murders in 2019.

Mayor Jack Young said earlier this week he was fed up with silent streets, asking witnesses to start talking.

“Enough is enough. I’m sick and tired of every second I get something on my pager. Another male shot in the city of Baltimore, or another female or kid is shot. I’m sick and tired of it, and the citizens should be sick and tired of it too,” Young said.

He said community support is key to curbing the violence in Baltimore, which is something the city has heard before from past mayors and police.