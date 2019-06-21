Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration Police are seeking the identity of the two subjects pictured here in an armed robbery investigation in Baltimore.
Courtesy: MDOT MTA Police
On May 24, they were seen “violently assaulting and robbing” someone at the Lexington Market Metro Subway-Link station at around 4:20 p.m., police said.
Anyone with any information regarding their identities is requested to contact the MDOT MTA Police at 410-454-7720.