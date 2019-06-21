BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Eastern Shore man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for drug-related charges.

Narada Walls, 38, of Salisbury, was sentenced for conspiracy to possess and distribute fentanyl and fentanyl analogues.

The judge also ordered that Walls must forfeit anything of value seized during the investigation, including $29,650 in cash.

According to his plea agreement, in 2017, law enforcement began an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and in Baltimore, which was responsible for importing and distributing fentanyl and fentanyl analogue substances.

Fentanyl analogues are chemical compounds designed to have effects similar to fentanyl and can be just as deadly.

The investigation revealed that Walls was part of the conspiracy and used assumed names and a fake e-mail address to purchase methoxyacetyl fentanyl directly from suppliers in China.

Walls had the products shipped to addresses of his acquaintances along the Eastern Shore to distance himself from the packages. Walls imported more than 1.5 kilograms of methoxyacetyl fentanyl in this manner.

In Dec. 2017, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Walls’ residence in Salisbury. Inside a safe found at the home was about 419 grams of methoxyacetyl fentanyl and around $18,650 in drug proceeds.

Law enforcement recovered other drug-related paraphernalia from Walls’ bedroom, including a blender, a digital scale, and packaging materials.

United States Attorney Robert K. Hur commended HSI and Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit East for their work in the investigation.