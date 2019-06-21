Comments
WHITE MARSH, Md. (WJZ) — Some Baltimore County officers in White Marsh heard about four baby ducks stuck inside a storm drain last week– so they came to the ducks’ rescue.
On June 15, some baby ducks were stuck in the storm drain in the parking lot of the Giant Food on Honeygo Boulevard.
Officer Pospisil and Kiser got inside both sides of the storm drain to lift the four ducks from inside.
Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
They got a little help from Officers Brown, Horne and Horr, police said. And, of course, from the Giant employee, Marc, who told them the ducks were stuck!
Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police
The officers got all of the ducks out of the drain, free to go on their way!