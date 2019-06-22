  • WJZ 13On Air

WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The FBI has sent investigators to the Dominican Republic to help local authorities investigate the deaths of American tourists.

Nine Americans have died in the Dominican Republic in the past year.

Officials in the Dominican Republic said the deaths have resulted from natural causes and are isolated incidents.

A couple from Prince George’s County were among the Americans who have died in the Dominican Republic.

Edward Nathael Holmes, 63, and Cynthia Day, 49, were found at the Bahia Principle Hotel at the resort of Playa Nueva Romana on the southeast coast.

An autopsy performed on the couple showed both had respiratory failure and pulmonary edema, police said.

Between 2012 and 2018, 128 Americans died of unnatural causes in the popular tourist destination.

