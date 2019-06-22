Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kids in Baltimore City now have a new place to play!
Saturday, a kid designed, state of the art playground at the Westport Development was completed.
Hundreds of community volunteers pitched in to help the Housing Authority of Baltimore City, Mayor Jack Young, Baltimore Children and Youth Fund and KaBOOM! to put the finishing touches on the playground.
The playground is part of a broader effort to ensure communities have safe spaces for kids and families to gather, connect and play.