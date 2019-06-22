BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Trump announced Saturday that he will delay planned weekend federal immigration raids.
President Trump tweeted that he has delayed the process for two weeks to “see if Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border.”
Baltimore was among the listed cities that were expecting ICE raids this weekend.
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young responded to Trump’s original comments saying he was “deeply disturbed” and even more troubled at reports of impending ICE raids.
Mayor Jack Young ‘Troubled’ By Reports Of ICE Raids In Baltimore This Weekend
“I am proud that Baltimore is committed to upholding the American values of respecting the rights and dignity of every resident. Regardless of the position of the federal government, we will continue to stand by our decision to be an inclusive, fair and welcoming city,” Young said.