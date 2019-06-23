  • WJZ 13On Air

EDGEWATER, Md. (WJZ) — Two teens were taken to local hospitals after a golf cart flipped over with them inside, Anne Arundel County Fire said.

The golf cart flipped over in a parking lot at around 6:30 p.m., officials said.


Courtesy: Anne Arundel County Fire

The 13-year-old girl was taken by Maryland State Police helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries to Johns Hopkins Pediatric Trauma Center.

The 14-year-old boy was taken to AAMC with minor injuries. The minor driving the golf cart had no injuries.

