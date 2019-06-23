Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A perfect weekend for the first weekend of summer!
Low humidity made for a really comfortable Saturday and Sunday. The winds will turn to the southwest, which will bring increased humidity and the risk of some showers and thunderstorms later on Monday.
Highs will be in the upper 80s but feel like the low 90s. It’ll be very warm and humid air will dominate all days this upcoming week, with a slight reduction in humidity on Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Temperatures will reach the 90s or likely higher almost all days this week, so crank up the AC, wear your sunscreen and keep in the shade!