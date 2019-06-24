



Baltimore police announced a new citywide patrol strategy as another violent weekend passes.

A homicide Sunday night in the Mondawmin neighborhood marked the 148th homicide this year, 15 more than this time last year.

Tia Palmer would rather hear her daughters play plastic flutes than hear more police sirens.

“I don’t want to take them nowhere, because we don’t know what’s going to happen. The streets are getting dangerous,” Palmer said.

Sunday night, a homicide investigation was in her backyard.

“Every day, I feel like there’s a shooting that’s gonna happen,” Palmer said.

It happened on Whittier and Pulaski around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

“Parents can’t let their children come outside because of all the shootings,” Palmer said.

Baltimore City entered today with 148 homicides, as of this morning. It had 133 homicides at the same time last year. With two more this afternoon within 50 minutes (one in Woodbrook and the other in East Arlington, outside the Metro station), it marks 150 homicides in 2019. — Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) June 24, 2019

Baltimore police began a new patrol strategy last week, creating “microzones” throughout the City, where violent crime is more prevalent.

A spokesperson confirmed that officers are now required to spend time on their shifts in these zones, walking around, talking, investigating and enforcing.

“What do you think, walking the streets, they don’t trust the police, so what’s gonna change?” Palmer said. “I think as a community, we gotta take it back. We can’t depend on the police to do it for us. We gotta do it ourselves,”

“It’s a good idea for them to patrol more like they used to years ago, you know, foot walk around,” another neighbor said.

Monday afternoon, another shooting nearby happened at Parkwood and Fulton. Mayor Young echoed his frustration this weekend that people aren’t turning the shooters in.

“People are so used to people sugarcoating things– elected leaders sugar-coating things– when you tell them the truth, they don’t want to hear it. I’m sick and tired of these shootings. I’m sick and tired of the murders, and they should be sick and tired of it too,” Mayor Young said.

These so-called microzones are two by two block areas that have seen the most violence in the past five years.

The exact number of these zones has not been determined and their locations will not be made public.